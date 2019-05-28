Balmer Lawrie & Co.Ltd. - Corporate Action-Board approves Dividend

Further, to our intimation dated 3rd May, 2019 and 17th May, 2019 and pursuant to Regulation 30(2) and 30(6) read with Schedule III of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby intimate you that the Board at its Meeting dated 28th May, 2019 has recommended a Dividend of Rs.11/- (Rupees Eleven Only) per Equity Share on 11,40,02,564 Equity Shares of the Company for the Financial Year ended 31st March, 2019.



The said dividend if declared by the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting shall be paid within 30 days from the date of such declaration.



