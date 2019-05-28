Balmer Lawrie Investments Ltd. - Corporate Action-Board approves Dividend

Further, to our intimation dated 7th May, 2019 and pursuant to Regulation 30(2) and 30(6) read with Schedule III of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby intimate the exchange that the Board at its Meeting dated 28th May, 2019, has recommended a Dividend of Rs. 34/- (Rupees Thirty Four) per Equity Share or 340% on the Share Capital of the Company consisting of 221,97,269 Equity Shares, for the Financial Year ended 31st March, 2019.



The said dividend if declared by the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting shall be paid within 30 days from the date of such declaration.



