Balmer Lawrie Investments Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

please note that the Board at its Meeting dated 28th May, 2019, has, inter-alia, approved the following, which are attached herewith for your records:

1.The Audited standalone financial results of the Company for the Financial Year ended 31st March, 2019 and the financial results of the Company in respect of the fourth quarter of FY 2018-19;

2.The statement of Assets and Liabilities for the half year ended 31st March, 2019;

3.Declaration on unmodified opinion on standalone financial results of the Company for FY 2018 -19;

4.The Audited Standalone Financial Statement of the Company for the Financial Year ended 31st March, 2019.

In addition, please find attached the following:

1.The Auditors report along with the financial statements, of the Company for the year ended 31st March, 2019 and

2.CEO/CFO certification for the quarter and the year ended 31st March 2019.



