Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation

In terms of the provisions of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform that the Companys representative(s) would be attending the Investors Conference in Mumbai organised by B&K Securities on 29th May, 2019, wherein the Companys representative(s) would meet the Fund Houses/ Investors as per the attached Schedule.

Published on May 28, 2019
