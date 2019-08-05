BANAS FINANCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve 1. Appointment of Chairman, ascertaining quorum and to grant Leave of Absence, if any

2. To confirm, approve and sign minutes of previous board meeting

3. To consider and approve unaudited Financial for the quarter ended 30th June, 2019, along with Limited Review Report thereon to the Board for their approval.

4. To consider and approve Boards report for FY 2018-2019.

5. To take note on Compliance status with Listing and other legal requirements for quarter ended 30th June, 2019

6. To recommend to members for re-appointment of Mr. Girraj Kishor Agrawal (DIN: 00290959) Director, who is retiring by rotation and being eligible offered himself for re-appointment.

7. To consider and fix the dates for the closing of Register of Members and Transfer Books.

8. To Consider and fix day, date, time and venue and calendar of events and Notice for 36th Annual General Meeting of the Company.

Any other items with the permission of Chairman



Pdf Link: Banas Finance Ltd. - Board Meeting Intimation for Notice Of (04/2019-20)Board Meeting

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com