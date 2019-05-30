Banco Products (India) Ltd. - Corporate Action-Board approves Dividend

2. The Board of Directors has decided to recommend final dividend Rs. 3.00 per Equity Share of Rs. 2.00 each, subject to approval by the shareholders in its forthcoming Annual General Meeting for the financial year ended on 31.03.2019 in addition to the Interim Dividend of Rs. 5.00 per Equity Shares of Rs. 2.00 each, for the Financial Year ended on 31.03.2019.



3. The Board approved the closure of the Register of Members and Share Transfer Book of the Company from 09.08.2019 to 26.08.2019 (both days inclusive) so as to determine the entitlement of the Shareholders to receive final dividend for the financial year ended on 31.03.2019, if approved by the Shareholders at their ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company. The Final Dividend , if approved at the ensuing Annual General Meeting, shall be paid on or after 18.09.2019.



4. The Board approved to convene and hold the 58th Annual General Meeting of the Company for the financial year ended on 31.03.2019 at the Registered Off



Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com