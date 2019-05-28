Bandhan Bank Ltd - Disclosure Under Regulation 23(9) Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (SEBI LODR) - Details Of Related Party Transactions

Pursuant to Regulation 23(9) of SEBI LODR, we hereby submit the disclosure on Related Party Transactions of the Bank for the financial year ended March 31, 2019, in the format prescribed under relevant Accounting Standards.

You are requested to take note of the above.

Pdf Link: Bandhan Bank Ltd - Disclosure Under Regulation 23(9) Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (SEBI LODR) - Details Of Related Party Transactions

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 28, 2019
