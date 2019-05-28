Pursuant to Regulation 23(9) of SEBI LODR, we hereby submit the disclosure on Related Party Transactions of the Bank for the financial year ended March 31, 2019, in the format prescribed under relevant Accounting Standards.



Pdf Link: Bandhan Bank Ltd - Disclosure Under Regulation 23(9) Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (SEBI LODR) - Details Of Related Party Transactions

