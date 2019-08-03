Bandhan Bank Ltd - New Head Office - Bandhan Bank Limited

This is to inform you that the Head-Office of the Bank has been shifted to a new premise, the detailed address of the same is as under. The contact numbers will continue to be the same.

Bandhan Bank Limited
Head Office,
Floors 12-14,
Adventz [email protected],
BN 5, Sector V,
Salt Lake City,
Kolkata - 700 091

You are requested to take it on record and request you to send all future correspondences at the above address.

We would further like to inform that the registered office of the Bank will continue to be at DN-32, Sector V, Salt Lake, Sector V, Kolkata - 700091

Published on August 03, 2019
