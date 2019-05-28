Bangalore Fort Farms Ltd - Outcome of Board Meeting

Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, and further to our letter dated 18.05.2019, this is to inform you that the Board of Directors in its meeting held today i.e 28th May, 2019 has considered and approved the following:

1) Audited Standalone Financial Results for the Quarter and Financial year ended 31st March, 2019 along with Auditors report thereon.

2) Remuneration to Managing Director and Whole time Director as recommended by the Nomination & Remuneration Committee within the limits prescribed u/s 197 of the Companies Act, 2013.

3) Re-designation of Archana Singh from Non-Executive Director to Executive Director

4) Appointment of Secretarial Auditor for F.Y 2019-2020

5) Appointment of Internal Auditor for F.Y 2019-2020

The meeting of the Board of Directors commenced at 3.30 p.m and concluded at 6.45 p.m

Pdf Link: Bangalore Fort Farms Ltd - Outcome of Board Meeting

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 28, 2019
TOPICS
Bangalore Fort Farms Ltd

