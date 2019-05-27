Bank Of Maharashtra - Disclosure Of Related Party Transactions Of Bank For The Period Ended March 31, 2019.

In Compliance with the Regulation 23(9) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find the enclosed Disclosure of Related Party Transactions of Bank on consolidated basis in the format specified in the relevant accounting standards for the period ended March 31, 2019.

Kindly take the above information on record.

Pdf Link: Bank Of Maharashtra - Disclosure Of Related Party Transactions Of Bank For The Period Ended March 31, 2019.

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 27, 2019
TOPICS
Bank of Maharashtra

Related

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.