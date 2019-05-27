Bank Of Maharashtra - Disclosure Of Related Party Transactions Of Bank For The Period Ended March 31, 2019.

In Compliance with the Regulation 23(9) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find the enclosed Disclosure of Related Party Transactions of Bank on consolidated basis in the format specified in the relevant accounting standards for the period ended March 31, 2019.



Disclosure Of Related Party Transactions Of Bank For The Period Ended March 31, 2019.

