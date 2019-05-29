Bannari Amman Sugars Ltd. - Board recommends Dividend

Bannari Amman Sugars Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held on May 29, 2019, inter alia, has recommended the payment of dividend @ Rs. 10/- per equity share (100%) of the face value of Rs. 10/- each for the financial year 2018-19.

