Bannari Amman Sugars Ltd. - Corporate Action-Board to consider Dividend

The Board of Directors has recommended the payment of dividend @ Rs.10/- per equity share (100%) of the face value of Rs.10/- each for the financial year 2018-19

Published on May 29, 2019
