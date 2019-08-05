Bannari Amman Sugars Ltd. - Notice Of 35Th Annual General Meeting & Remote E-Voting Facility & Fixation Of Cut-Off Date

The 35th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the company will be held on Thursday, the 12th September, 2019

The Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the company will remain closed from Friday, the 6th September, 2019 to Thursday, the 12th September, 2019 (both days inclusive)

The cut-off date for reckoning voting of the members as on 05.09.2019 and for remote e-voting will be available from 08.09.2019 (9.00 am) to 11.09.2019 (5.00 pm) and voting at the AGM on Thursday, the 12th September, 2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on August 05, 2019
