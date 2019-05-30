Banswara Syntex Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Dividend Updates

Pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (LODR) , The Board of Directors of the Company in its 226th meeting held on Thursday, 30th May, 2019 which commenced at 2.00 P.M. and concluded at 4.57 P.M. at Corporate office: 4th Floor, Gopal Bhawan,199, Princess Street, Mumbai, inter alia transacted the business:-



Recommended Dividend @ 10% i.e., Rs.1/-per equity share of Rs.10/- each for the financial year ended March 31, 2019.

