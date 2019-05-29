On 27th May, 2019, we have received a letter from Clotilda DSouza intimating about the loss of 600 Equity Shares of the Company. In compliance pursuance to Regulation 39(3) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

Pdf Link: Banswara Syntex Ltd. - Compliances-Reg. 39 (3) - Details of Loss of Certificate / Duplicate Certificate

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com