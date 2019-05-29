Barak Valley Cements Ltd. - Update on board meeting

The Board Meeting to be held on 29/05/2019 has been revised to 29/05/2019 In continuation of our earlier letter dated May 21, 2019 intimating about the Board Meeting of the Company to be held today i.e May 29, 2019 to Consider and Approve the Audited Financial Results for the quarter/half year/year ended 31st March, 2019, along with other items of agenda.

We hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company has met today at 2:00 P.M. on May 29, 2019 at the Corporate Office of the Company.



However, the discussions on financials have not been concluded and the board has decided to meet again tomorrow Le. May 30, 2019 at 11:00 AM, to conclude the discussions on the financials and to approve the financial results for the Quarter and Year Ended 31st March, 2019 and other business as per the agenda circulated.



This For your kind information and records

