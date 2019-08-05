Bartronics India Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

Sub: Outcome of Board Meeting Held on August 05, 2019.



This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e., on August 02, 2019 at 10.00 AM and concluded at 11.00AM has approved the following:



Change in the Corporate Office of the Company from # 8-2-120/77/4B, Besides NTR Bhavan, Road No. 2, Banjara Hills Hyderabad, Telangana - 500 034 to Plot No. 193, Block-B, Survey No. 43/P, 44/P, 45,46, & 48, Kavuri Hill, Madhapur, Hyderabad - 500 081, Telangana, w.e.f 02/08/2019.



