In compliance with Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that the Members of Bata India Limited (the Company) at the 86th AGM of the Company held at Kalamandir, 48, Shakespeare Sarani, Kolkata - 700017 on Friday, August 2, 2019 has approved the resolutions as detailed in the enclosed letter.

