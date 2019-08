In compliance with Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we are enclosing a summary of the proceedings of the 86th Annual General Meeting of Bata India Limited held at Kalamandir, 48, Shakespeare Sarani, Kolkata - 700017 on Friday, August 2, 2019 at 10:00 a.m.

Pdf Link: Bata India Ltd. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com