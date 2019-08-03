In continuation to our earlier communication dated July 8, 2019, we wish to inform you that the 86th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Members of Bata India Limited (the Company) was held at Kalamandir, 48, Shakespeare Sarani, Kolkata - 700017 on Friday, August 2, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. In this regard, please find enclosed the Consolidated Scrutinizers Report along with voting results on the Resolutions passed at the 86th AGM in compliance with the provisions of Section 108 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Rule 20 of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014 (as amended).

Pdf Link: Bata India Ltd. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizers Report

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com