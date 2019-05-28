Bayer Cropscience Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation

Please take note that the Investor / Analyst meet of Bayer CropScience Limited is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at 04.00 p.m. and the presentation for the same will be uploaded before the start of the said Investor / Analyst Meet.

Published on May 28, 2019
