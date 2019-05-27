Sub.: Change in the composition of the Board of Directors



This is to inform BSE Limited that at the meeting of the Board of Directors of Bayer CropScience Limited (the Company) held on Monday, May 27, 2019, the following items inter-alia were noted, considered and approved:



a) Resignation of Mr. Ulrich Stefer (DIN: 07447177) as an Executive Director with effect from May 31, 2019 and as the Chief Financial Officer of the Company with effect from June 30, 2019.



b) Appointment of Mr. Rolf Hoffmann (DIN: 08460583) as an Additional Director with effect from June 01, 2019, and as the Chief Financial Officer of the Company with effect from July 01, 2019, subject to the approval of the statutory authorities and shareholders, as applicable.



Pdf Link: Bayer Cropscience Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com