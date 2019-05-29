Bayer Cropscience Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation

Please find enclosed herewith the presentation that will be made at the Investor / Analyst Meet of Bayer CropScience Limited being held on Wednesday, May 29, 2019.

Request you to please take the said presentation on record and upload onto the BSE website.

Pdf Link: Bayer Cropscience Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 29, 2019
TOPICS
Bayer CropScience Ltd

Related

This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor