We wish to inform that at the Board Meeting of the Company held on May 27, 2019, the Board of Directors approved the Audited Financial Results for the year ended March 31, 2019. Further, the Board recommended a dividend of Rs. 18.00 per share, subject to the approval of the shareholders at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting of the Company.

Pdf Link: Bayer Cropscience Ltd. - Corporate Action-Board approves Dividend

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com