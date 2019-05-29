Company has informed the BSE that the Company has adopted revised Code of Conduct for Insider Trading, Code of Practices and Procedures for Fair Disclosures of Unpublished Price Sensitive Information (UPSI) and; Policy and procedure for Inquiry in case of Leak of Unpublished Price Sensitive Information (UPSI) in terms of SEBI (Prohibition of lnsider Trading) Regulation, 2015, as amended time to time, which will effective from 29th May 2019. A Certified copy of revised Codes/ Policies is being submitted herewith.

Pdf Link: B.C. Power Controls Ltd - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Code of Conduct under SEBI (PIT) Regulations, 2015

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com