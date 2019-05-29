B.C. Power Controls Ltd - Outcome of Board Meeting

Company has informed the BSE that a meeting of Board of Directors held today on 29th May 2019 at the registered office of the Company, which was commenced at 05:00 P.M and concluded at 07:00 P.M., the board of directors has inter alia transacted the following businesses:

1. Considered and adopted the revised Code of Conduct for Insider Trading, Code of Practices and Procedures for Fair Disclosures of Unpublished Price Sensitive Information (UPSI) and; Policy and procedure for Inquiry in case of Leak of Unpublished Price Sensitive Information (UPSI) in terms of SEBI (Prohibition of lnsider Trading) Regulation, 2015, as amended time to time, which will effective from 29th May 2019. A Certified copy of revised Codes/ Policies is being submitted herewith.



2. Considered and Approved Secretarial Compliance Report for the F.Y. 2018-19, issue by Abhishek J & Company, Company Secretaries, in terms of Regulation 24A of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 read with SEBI circular CIR/CFD/CMD1/27/2019 dated February 08, 2019. A copy of the Secretarial Compliance Report is being submitted herewith.



