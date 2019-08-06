Bcc Fuba India Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Newspaper Publication

News paper Advertisement of Notice of Board Meeting scheduled on 13th August, 2019

Pursuant to Regulation 47 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015, please find enclosed herewith the copies of the Board Meeting notice published in the following newspapers:

- Financial Express (National daily newspaper- All English Edition), on 06th August, 2019.

- Naya India (Daily newspaper- Hindi Edition), Chandigarh/Shimla on 06th August, 2019.

Pdf Link: Bcc Fuba India Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Newspaper Publication

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on August 06, 2019
BCC Fuba India Ltd

