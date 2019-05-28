Bcl Industries Ltd - Board recommends Dividend

BCL Industries Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held on May 28, 2019, inter alia, has recommended an equity dividend of Rs. 1.20/- per share of face value of Rs.10/- each i.e. @ 12% for the financial year ended March 31, 2019, on 6931173 Equity Shares (Excluding the shares upon which the Promoters/ Members have waived/forgone his/their right to receive the dividend by him/them for financial year 2018-19), which will be paid to the shareholders within 30 days of declaration of the same at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com