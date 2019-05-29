The Board of Directors at its meeting held today -

Pursuant to Regulation 30(2) read with Schedule III Part A Para A (4) (a) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 recommended dividend at Rs. 2.75 /- per equity share of the face value of Rs. 10/- each for the year ended 31st March 2019, subject to approval of shareholders by ordinary resolution at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.

Pdf Link: Bdh Industries Ltd. - Corporate Action-Board approves Dividend

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com