At the Board of Directors at their meeting held today -Pursuant to Regulation 30(2) read with Schedule III Part A Para A (7) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 re-appointed :-

(i) Ms. Jayashree Nair as Managing Director

(ii) Mr. S. C. Kachhara as Joint Managing Director

for term of three years with effect from 1st April 2020 to 31st March 2023 subject to approval of shareholders by special resolution in the ensuing Annual General Meeting.



Pdf Link: Bdh Industries Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com