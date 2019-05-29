Beekay Steel Industries Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held on May 29, 2019, inter alia, has recommended a Dividend @ 20% on equity shares. i.e. Rs. 2/- on Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each

fully paid up of the Company. for consideration & approval of the Members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.

Pdf Link: Beekay Steel Industries Ltd - Board recommends Dividend

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com