Beekay Steel Industries Ltd - Outcome of Board Meeting

: Outcome of Board Meeting & Submission of Quarterly & Yearly Audited Financial Results - Compliance of Regulations 30 & 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015



Ref: Scrip Code:- 539018



Pursuant to Regulations 30 & 33 read with Schedule III of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors in its meeting held today had considered the following businesses :-



1. Reviewed and approved the Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended on 31st March, 2019 and have taken note of the Audit Report as issued by the Statutory Auditors on the aforesaid results and pursuant to regulations 30 and 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, copies of the same are enclosed alongwith declaration with respect to un-modified opinion in audit reports of the Statutory Auditors.

2. Approved the Audited Annual Accounts (both standalone & consolidated) for the financial year ended on 31st March, 2019

3. Recommended a Dividend @ 20% on equity shares, i.e. Rs. 2/- on Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each fully paid up of the Company, for consideration & approval of the Members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.



This for your kind information and compliance as per the Regulation 30 & 33 read with Schedule III of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 with the Stock Exchange.



Please note that the meeting commenced at 11.30 AM and concluded at 7.00 PM



