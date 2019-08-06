BEEYU OVERSEAS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve With reference to the earlier letter dated 31/07/2019 regarding the Board meeting to be held on Wednesday, 7th August, 2019, Beeyu Overseas Ltd has now informed BSE that the same has been deferred to be held on Wednesday, 14th August, 2019, with the same Agenda items.

Further, due to deferment of the Board meeting the closing of "trading window" for dealing in the securities of the Company has been extended till completion of 48 Hours after the announcement of the Financial Results of the Company to the Stock Exchange.



Pdf Link: Beeyu Overseas Ltd. - Board Meeting Intimation for Deferment Of Board Meeting

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com