Bella Casa Fashion & Retail Ltd - Corporate Action-Board approves Dividend



In continuation of our letter dated 18th May, 2019, we wish to inform you that meeting of Board of Directors of the Company held today i.e. Monday, 27th May, 2019 at registered office of the Company has Recommended final dividend of Rs. 1 (one rupee only) per equity share of face value of Rs. 10/- each for the financial year ended on March 31, 2019. The final dividend is subject to approval of shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting.



Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com