Benara Bearings And Pistons Ltd - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Relating To Board Meeting Of Benara Bearings And Pistons Ltd

Benara Bearings And Pistons Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (LODR) Regulation, 2015, The Notice is hereby given that the meeting of the Board of Directors is scheduled to be held on Thursday, 30th May, 2019 at registered office of the company inter alia:

1. To consider and approve audited financial results for the year ended on March 31st, 2019

2. To consider & recommend dividend on equity shares of the Company for the financial year 2018-2019.



Pursuant to this, Trading window of the Company will remain closed from 06th April, 2019 till 48 hours after the conclusion of this meeting



