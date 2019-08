We are giving below the details containing Dematerialisation/ Rematerialisation Register as on July 31, 2019 inter alia giving the details of Distinctive Nos. & Certificate Nos. of securities Dematerialized /Rematerialized for NSDL and CDSL for Benares Hotels Limited

Pdf Link: Benares Hotels Ltd. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com