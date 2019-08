This is with reference to Regulation 30(6) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations, 2015(the Regulations), as amended.

CARE Ratings Limited has reviewed and revised the Companys rating of Long term Bank facilities from CARE BBB Stable to CARE BBB, Negative .

Pdf Link: Bengal Tea & Fabrics Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com