Pursuant to Regulation 47 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations), enclosed herewith please find the copies of publications of the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the year ended 31st March, 2019, which were taken on record by the Board of Directors on 25th May, 2019 and published in Business Standard (English) and Arthik Lipi (Bengali) on 27th May, 2019

Pdf Link: Bengal Tea & Fabrics Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Newspaper Publication

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com