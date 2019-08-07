Berger Paints India Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation

With reference to our letter no. STOCK. EXG/ AS/ 2019-20 dated 5th August, 2019 and pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 please find enclosed a copy of the investor presentation on financial results of the Company for quarter ended 30th June, 2019 to be made on today.

The aforesaid presentation will also be uploaded on the website of the Company i.e https://www.bergerpaints.com

