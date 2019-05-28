We wish to inform you that due to postponement of the board meeting which was scheduled on Tuesday, 28th May, 2019 to Thursday, 30th May, 2019, the Trading Window, as per the provisions of the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 and Companys code for Prevention of Insider Trading, has also been extended for closure. It is now closed from 1st April, 2019 to 48 hours from the conclusion of the postponed board meeting, which was till 30th May, 2019 earlier, for the purpose of announcement/declaration of such results by the Company.



We request you to kindly take the same on record.



Pdf Link: Bervin Investment & Leasing Ltd. - Closure of Trading Window

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com