Bf Utilities Ltd. - Intimation Of Appointment Of Additional Director - Update

Further to our letter dated 27th March, 2019, we affirm that Mr. B. S. Mitkari is not related to any of the Promoters, Members of the Promoter Group and Directors of the Company and is not debarred from holding the Office of Director by virtue of any order passed by SEBI or any other such authority.

Published on May 28, 2019
