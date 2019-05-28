BFL Asset Finvest Limited has informed BSE that the Register of Member and Share Transfer Book will remain closed from Thursday, July 25, 2019 to Wednesday, July 31, 2019 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of 24th Annual General Meeting.

Pdf Link: Bfl Asset Finvest Ltd - Book Closure Intimation For Annual General Meeting

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com