Bfl Asset Finvest Ltd - Outcome of Board Meeting

Outcome of Board Meeting held on May 28, 2019.



1.Approved the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended on March 31, 2019 pursuant to Regulation 33 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and took on record Auditors report thereon. (enclosed herewith as Annexure - 1);





Further Declaration duly signed by Mr. Ravi Bohra, Chief Financial officer of the Company that the Auditors Report is with unmodified opinion with respect to the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended on March 31, 2019. (Enclosed herewith as Annexure-2.



2.Fixed the date, time and venue of the 24th Annual General meeting of the Company to be held on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at 03.00 P.M. at the Registered office of the Company at 1, Tara Nagar, Ajmer Road, Jaipur-302006. Register of Member and Share Transfer Book will remain closed from Thursday, July 25, 2019 to Wednesday, July 31, 2019 (both days inclusive).



3.Re-Appointment of Mr. Puneet Kumar Gupta, as a Non-Executive Independent Director on the board of the company with effect from August 16, 2019 till August 15, 2024 pursuant to the relevant provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the rules made there under along with the extant provisions of Securities And Exchange Board Of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure requirements) Regulations, 2015 subject to the approval of shareholders in the ensuring Annual General Meeting.



4.In adherence to SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) (Amendment) Regulations, 2018, the Board of Directors of the company approved the amendment to the Code Of Internal Procedures And Conduct For Regulating, Monitoring And Reporting Of Trading By Insiders.



