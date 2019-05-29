Bhageria Industries has Informed that



1. The Board has recommended a Final Dividend of Rs.2.25/- per Equity Share (face value of Rs. 5/- each) being 45% on present Equity Share Capital, this implies 22.5 % on Post Bonus paid-up equity share capital of Rs. 21, 82, 20,900/- arising after 1:1 bonus issue subject to the approval of the members at the 30th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company.



2.The 30th Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held on Saturday, 31st August, 2019.

Pdf Link: Bhageria Industries Ltd - Corporate Action-Board approves Dividend

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com