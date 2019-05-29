Bhageria Industries Ltd has informed that the Board of Directors has decided and recommended Issue of bonus equity shares in the proportion of 1:1, that is One Bonus Equity share of Rs. 5/- each for every One fully paid up equity share held as on the record date, subject to approval of members of the Company. The record date for reckoning eligible members entitled to receive bonus shares will be communicated later.

Pdf Link: Bhageria Industries Ltd - Corporate Action-Board recommends Bonus Issue

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com