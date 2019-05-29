Bhageria Industries Ltd - Outcome of Board Meeting

Bhageria Industries ltd has informed that the Board of Directors of the Company as its meeting held today, i.e, May 29, 2019 has, inter-alia, transacted the following businesses:



1.Approved Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and year ended on 31st March, 2019



2.The Board of Directors has decided and recommended the following for the approval of the Members through postal ballot and e-voting:



a)Increase in Authorised share capital



b)Issue of bonus equity shares in the proportion of 1:1



3.The Board has recommended a Final Dividend of Rs.2.25/- per Equity Share (face value of Rs. 5/- each) being 45% on present Equity Share Capital, this implies 22.5 % on Post Bonus paid-up equity share capital of Rs. 21, 82, 20,900/- arising after 1:1 bonus issue subject to the approval of the members at the 30th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company.



4.The 30th Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held on Saturday, 31st August, 2019.







Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com