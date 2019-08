Pursuant to Regulation 34(1) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed herewith copy of Annual Report for the Financial Year 2018-19 for 30th Annual General Meeting of the Company.

Pdf Link: Bhageria Industries Ltd - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com