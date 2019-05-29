Bhagwati Autocast Ltd. - Board recommends Final Dividend

Bhagwati Autocast Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held on May 29, 2019, inter alia, has recommended final Dividend of Rs. 1 per equity share of face value of Rs. 10/- each (i.e. 10%) for the financial year ended March 31, 2019.



