Bhagwati Autocast Ltd. - Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On May 29, 2019

Bhagwati Autocast Ltd has informed that the Board of directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 29, 2019, inter-alia, has transacted and submits the following:

1. Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2019

2. Recommended final dividend of Rs. 1.00 per equity share (i.e. 10 %) on face value of Rs. 10/- each for the financial year ended March 31, 2019

Pdf Link: Bhagwati Autocast Ltd. - Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On May 29, 2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 29, 2019
TOPICS
Bhagwati Autocast Ltd

Related

This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor