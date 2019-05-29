Bhagwati Autocast Ltd has informed that the Board of directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 29, 2019, inter-alia, has transacted and submits the following:



1. Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2019



2. Recommended final dividend of Rs. 1.00 per equity share (i.e. 10 %) on face value of Rs. 10/- each for the financial year ended March 31, 2019



Pdf Link: Bhagwati Autocast Ltd. - Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On May 29, 2019

