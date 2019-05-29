The Board of Directors approved the appointment of Mr. Surinder Kumar Kapoor (DlN: 08442523) as the Additional /Non -Executive Independent Director of the Company with effect from 01st June, 2019 to hold office up to 31st March,2022 and not liable to retire by rotation. The aforesaid appointment as Additional Independent Director is subject to the approval of Shareholders of the Company in the General Meeting of the Company. Pursuant to SEBI(Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations,20l5("Listing Regulations"),

Pdf Link: Bhandari Hosiery Exports Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com